April 8 Blackstone Group's SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment increased the size of its planned initial public offering to $500 million from $100 million.

Reuters reported earlier this year the company had held early talks with interested parties to explore whether a private sale could fetch more than an offering.

SeaWorld, which is perhaps best known for its performing killer whale Shamu, had listed for a $100 million IPO in December.

It owns 11 theme parks under brands such as SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place, caring for more than 67,000 animals.

Blackstone acquired SeaWorld from beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA in December 2009 for $2.3 billion, according to the private equity firm's website.

Private equity-backed companies queued up to list shares as U.S. stock markets reached record highs in the first quarter, helping boost U.S. IPO volumes by about 65 percent.

The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

SeaWorld intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SEAS".