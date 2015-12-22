By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO
SAN ANTONIO Dec 22 An 18-year-old killer whale
has died at the SeaWorld park in San Antonio, the park said on
Tuesday, raising concern among animal groups that have
criticized the company for years over its treatment of captive
marine mammals.
The female whale, named Unna, was the third whale to die at
the Texas park in six months.
SeaWorld said in a statement that Unna died on Monday from a
"resistant strain of a fungus called Candida." The killer whale,
or orca, had been treated by experts from around the country, it
added.
"While there were some indications that the treatment was
having a positive effect, Unna had remained in serious condition
and under 24/7 care," SeaWorld said, adding that a necropsy will
be conducted.
SeaWorld has faced heated criticism and declining revenues
since the release of the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish,"
which depicted the captivity and public exhibition of killer
whales as inherently cruel.
The film, which SeaWorld has criticized as inaccurate and
misleading, also explored the circumstances leading to the 2010
death of a top SeaWorld trainer, who was pulled underwater and
drowned by an orca she had performed with in Florida.
SeaWorld in San Diego recently announced plans to suspend
its live whale shows. But the other Sea World parks, including
the one in San Antonio, say they will continue, contending the
orcas are well treated.
Critics contend it is inhumane to confine the intelligent
and wide-ranging orcas at sea parks, where they perform in
circus-like shows.
