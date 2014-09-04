BRIEF-Grupo LALA says Q1 net sales were 14.8 billion pesos (April 24)
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 4 Seb SA :
* Says it renegotiated in July with its partner banks its syndicated credit facility of 560 million euros agreed in 2011 and set with initial maturity of February 2016
* Says on July 31 it signed new syndicated credit facility with same 7 banks of 560 million euros with 5 year maturity and two extension options of one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 net sales 14.8 billion pesos versus 12.5 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, which plans to release an electric vehicle in the chinese market next year, is expected to produce it locally - Nikkei