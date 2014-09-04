Sept 4 Seb SA :

* Says it renegotiated in July with its partner banks its syndicated credit facility of 560 million euros agreed in 2011 and set with initial maturity of February 2016

* Says on July 31 it signed new syndicated credit facility with same 7 banks of 560 million euros with 5 year maturity and two extension options of one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)