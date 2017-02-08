STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Swedish bank SEB has
appointed Johan Torgeby as new chief executive to replace Annika
Falkengren, who announced her resignation last month after 11
years at the helm.
Johan Torgeby, 42, is currently co-head of the division
Large Corporates and Financial Institutions, and has been a
member of SEB's Group Executive Committee since 2014.
"In his capacity as co-head of Large Corporates & Financial
Institutions he has taken important steps to transform and
develop the business as a response to a rapidly changing
regulatory and banking landscape," SEB chairman Marcus
Wallenberg said in a statement.
The appointment is effective as of March 29. Annika
Falkengren will continue in an advisory role until she leaves
SEB in July 2017.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)