BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
STOCKHOLM Jan 16 Swedish bank SEB said on Monday its chief executive Annika Falkengren will leave the company by July to become managing partner in Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group.
Falkengren has been CEO for 11 years and worked at SEB for nearly 30 years.
"The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO with the aim to secure a smooth succession," SEB chairman Marcus Wallenberg said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.