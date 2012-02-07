* Proposes 1.75 SEK div, less than expected

* Q4 op profit 3.2 bln SEK vs mean fcast 3.1 bln

* Net credit losses 240 mln SEK vs 167 mln in poll

* Shares rise 2.6 pct (Adds details)

By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 Swedish banking group SEB paid a lower than expected 2011 dividend and warned that it faced higher costs this year due to tougher capital rules after posting quarterly earnings in line with forecasts.

Sweden, where the bank sector is four times the size of gross domestic product (GDP), aims to toughen capital rules faster than elsewhere in Europe.

"The highly uncertain economic landscape and challenging new banking regulation will further increase the future cost in the banking industry," SEB Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is a challenge to, on top of European regulation, adapt to an even stricter Swedish regulatory framework with earlier implementation than for our European peers," Falkengren said.

The group said the outlook for the Nordic economies remained robust, but that "austerity measures in many countries may increase sovereign risk and create subdued economic growth".

SEB proposed a 1.75 Swedish crown per share dividend, short of a 2.00 crown median analyst forecast. The payout corresponded to 35 percent of earnings per share, compared with a policy to pay around 40 percent of earnings per share.

Its fourth-quarter operating profits were 3.2 billion Swedish crowns ($475 million), compared with 3.1 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll and down 28 percent from 4.4 billion crowns a year ago.

Its shares rose 2.6 percent in early trade.

Falkengren's comments echoed those of Nordea CEO Christian Clausen, who told Reuters in an interview on Monday that there were growing concerns in Europe that tough rules on capital could choke off economic growth.

The authorities are defending themselves against the complaints.

Finance Minister Anders Borg told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet it was "provocative" that banks' were supporting profits by piling costs on to home loan borrowers.

"It is important we put pressure on the banks," he said.

Sweden wants the four big banks to hold 12 percent core tier one capital by 2015 to protect taxpayers from future bailouts.

Over the last year, SEB has been recovering money put aside to cover potential loan losses in the Baltic states, but it said no more writebacks would come from the region.

SEB's 240 million crown ($36 million) net credit loss in the quarter was worse than an expected 167 million loss. ($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)