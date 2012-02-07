* Proposes 1.75 SEK div, less than expected

* Q4 op profit 3.2 bln SEK vs mean fcast 3.1 bln

* First net credit losses after string of reversals

* Shares rise 2.6 pct (Adds quotes, background)

By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 Swedish bank SEB is to pay a lower-than-expected dividend for 2011, taking a cautious stance on payouts as the industry hoards capital in the face of tough new regulations.

Sweden aims to toughen capital rules faster than elsewhere in Europe, even though its lenders are already among the most well-capitalised in the region.

"It is a challenge to, on top of European regulation, adapt to an even stricter Swedish regulatory framework with earlier implementation than for our European peers," SEB Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said.

Swedish banks complain they are at put at a disadvantage by the policy, and Falkengren reinforced the message in her comments on Tuesday.

"Systemically important banks are going to have higher costs in Sweden than for example Danske Bank or SBAB which is pretty odd. We feel very unhappy about that," she told Reuters.

Before the new rules were proposed in November, Swedish players like Nordea and Swedbank had set their sights on profitability in the mid-teens.

Falkengren said such a goal was now "unreasonable". "We think it should probably be more like 10 to 13 percent."

Keeping an eye on capital, SEB set a 1.75 crown per share dividend, short of a 2.00 crown analyst forecast. The payout corresponds to 35 percent of earnings per share, also lower than its policy to pay out around 40 percent over a business cycle.

SEB's fourth-quarter operating profits were 3.2 billion crowns ($475 million), compared with 3.1 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and down 28 percent from 4.4 billion a year ago.

"PROVOCATIVE"

"The dividend is on the low side, reflecting the political realities," said Mats Anderson, an analyst at Chevreux.

Falkengren told a news conference the dividend was "a good balance" in view of economic concerns and new capital rules.

Nordea CEO Christian Clausen told Reuters in an interview on Monday that there were growing concerns in Europe that tough regulation could choke off economic growth.

Swedish authorities are not letting up.

Finance Minister Anders Borg told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet it was "provocative" that banks were supporting profits by piling costs on to home loan borrowers.

"It is important we put pressure on the banks," he said.

Sweden wants the four big banks to hold 12 percent core tier one capital by 2015 to protect taxpayers from future bailouts.

SEB said the outlook for the Nordic economies remained robust, but that "austerity measures in many countries may increase sovereign risk and create subdued economic growth".

Its shares were up 2.3 percent by 1141 GMT, outperforming the broader Stockholm bourse and the STOXX Europe 600 banking index.

Over the last year, SEB has been recovering money put aside to cover potential loan losses in the Baltic states, but it said no more writebacks would come from the region.

SEB's 240 million crown ($36 million) net credit loss in the quarter was worse than an expected 167 million loss. ($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Andrew Callus)