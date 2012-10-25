(Refiling to add dollar conversion)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Swedish bank SEB warned on Thursday downside economic risks would continue to dominate after posting a bigger-than-forecast rise in third-quarter profits thanks to sharply lower quarterly credit losses.

Operating profit in the quarter rose to 3.9 billion Swedish crowns ($583 million), beating a mean forecast for 3.8 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.7 billion in the year-ago period, thanks to sharply lower-than-expected credit losses.

Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said downside risks remained.

"The European banking system faces major challenges in terms of capital, funding, asset quality and growth, in particular as many economies and banks are still in a deleveraging mode," she said.

Swedish banks have been a favourite among investors seeking shelter from the euro zone debt storm. Their low-risk profiles have guaranteed them non-stop access to funding markets while cost cuts have helped them keep up profitability.

Falkengren cautioned, however, that the region is not immune.

"The small open Nordic economies have until now shown resilience but will not remain unaffected by global developments," she said.

Sluggish economic growth in Sweden is seen leading to another rate cut before the end of the year, pinching bank margins.

Core income at all the Swedish banks which reported this week was flat or lower versus the second quarter. SEB reported net interest income right in line with forecasts and down one percent on the quarter.

SEB is the last of the Swedish banks to report third-quarter earnings. Handelsbanken and Nordea both missed forecasts, weighed down by weaker deposit margins, while Swedbank beat expectations. ($1 = 6.6889 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)