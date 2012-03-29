STOCKHOLM, March 29 Swedish banking group SEB's ambition is to have a "competitive" return on equity, although the country's high capital requirements would inevitably mean lower profitability than pre-crisis levels, the bank's chairman told shareholders.

"SEB, together with the other big banks, is going to be forced to hold 25 percent more capital than the other European banks," Chairman Marcus Wallenberg said at the bank's annual general meeting.

"The sector is not going to be able to deliver the kind of profitability we have had in the past," he said.

Sweden's financial regulator has taken a tougher stance than other parts of Europe on capital, proposing the banks hold 12 percent in core tier one capital by 2015 to cushion taxpayers against the cost of any future banking crisis.

SEB had a return on equity - a measure of profitability - of 10.8 percent in 2011. In 2007, the same measure stood at 19.3 percent.

SEB's peers Nordea and Swedbank have both set their sights on 15 percent return on equity in a more normalised macroeconomic environment. SEB and rival Handelsbanken have been far less specific about their profitability goals.

Swedish banks are already some of Europe's most well-capitalised financial institutions, a factor which has helped lower their funding costs.

Analysts, however, have questioned profitability goals in the mid-teens, saying that such levels may be far more difficult to achieve given the new regulatory environment and worries about the euro zone's debt problems. (By Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander. Editing by Jane Merriman)