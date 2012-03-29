STOCKHOLM, March 29 Swedish banking group SEB's
ambition is to have a "competitive" return on equity,
although the country's high capital requirements would
inevitably mean lower profitability than pre-crisis levels, the
bank's chairman told shareholders.
"SEB, together with the other big banks, is going to be
forced to hold 25 percent more capital than the other European
banks," Chairman Marcus Wallenberg said at the bank's annual
general meeting.
"The sector is not going to be able to deliver the kind of
profitability we have had in the past," he said.
Sweden's financial regulator has taken a tougher stance than
other parts of Europe on capital, proposing the banks hold 12
percent in core tier one capital by 2015 to cushion taxpayers
against the cost of any future banking crisis.
SEB had a return on equity - a measure of profitability - of
10.8 percent in 2011. In 2007, the same measure stood at 19.3
percent.
SEB's peers Nordea and Swedbank have
both set their sights on 15 percent return on equity in a more
normalised macroeconomic environment. SEB and rival
Handelsbanken have been far less specific about their
profitability goals.
Swedish banks are already some of Europe's most
well-capitalised financial institutions, a factor which has
helped lower their funding costs.
Analysts, however, have questioned profitability goals in
the mid-teens, saying that such levels may be far more difficult
to achieve given the new regulatory environment and worries
about the euro zone's debt problems.
