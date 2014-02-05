STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Swedish banking group SEB
reported on Wednesday a stronger-than-expected rise in
fourth-quarter operating profit as it proposed a dividend well
above analyst forecasts.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.01 billion
Swedish crowns ($768 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.68
billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 4.62 billion in the
year-ago period.
SEB, which has a dividend policy to pay out 40 percent or
above earnings per share, said it would pay out 4.00 crowns a
share for 2013, corresponding to a 59 percent payout ratio. That
was above an analyst forecast for 3.54 crowns per share and
compared with 2.75 in 2012.
($1 = 6.5255 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)