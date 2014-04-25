(Repeats to additional news alerts with no changes)
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish banking group SEB
reported on Friday a bigger-than-expected rise in
first-quarter operating profit on the back of strong commission
income but sounded a warning over uncertainties due to events in
Ukraine.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 4.9 billion
Swedish crowns ($739 million), beating a mean forecast for 4.7
billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.7 billion in the
year-ago period.
SEB, the first of the Nordic banks to report earnings for
the quarter, said the improved market sentiment at the end of
2013 had carried on into 2014 though it sounded a warning over
Ukraine.
"The elevated geopolitical risks following the distressing
events in Ukraine, may impact trade flows and lead to a more
cautious business sentiment going forward, particularly in the
Baltic countries," CEO Annika Falkengren said.
($1 = 6.5777 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)