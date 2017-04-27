(Adds details, CEO quote)
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish banking group SEB
reported first-quarter operating profit above
expectations on Thursday, boosted by strong customer trading and
liquidity management.
SEB, the Nordic region's top corporate bank, saw operating
profit in the quarter rise to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns
($631.34 million), beating a mean forecast for 5.04 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll and compared with a 1.46-billion-crown
loss in the year-ago period.
"Corporate customers were active in the capital markets
taking advantage of the low interest levels in the first
quarter," newly appointed CEO Johan Torgeby said in a statement.
Net financial income, which includes customer trading and
liquidity management, rose to 2.06 billion crowns from 1.39
billion crowns a year ago and was higher than the expected 1.63
billion crowns in the poll.
Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages
and loans to companies, rose to 4.72 billion crowns from 4.64
billion crowns a year earlier and somewhat higher than a
forecast of 4.69 billion crowns.
Net commission income rose to 4.27 billion crowns, in line
with the analyst forecast, from 3.90 billion crowns a year
earlier.
Losses from loans came in at 204 million crowns, better than
the 284 million crowns loss expected by analysts.
($1 = 8.7591 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson and Biju
Dwarakanath)