STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday and said business development in the Nordics remained good.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.23 billion Swedish crowns ($592 million) beating a mean forecast for 4.75 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.32 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.8409 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)