BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday and said business development in the Nordics remained good.
SEB's operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.23 billion Swedish crowns ($592 million) beating a mean forecast for 4.75 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.32 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.8409 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing