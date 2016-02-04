STOCKHOLM Feb 4 Swedish banking group SEB reported fourth-quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its dividend more than expected.

Operating profit fell to 5.51 billion Swedish crowns ($653 million), from 6.58 billion in the year-ago period but beating a mean forecast for 5.00 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank raised its 2015 dividend to 5.25 crowns per share, up from 4.75 crowns in 2014. That corresponds to 69 percent of profits and was higher than the expected 5.00 crowns per share. ($1 = 8.4414 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)