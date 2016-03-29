STOCKHOLM, March 29 Swedish banking group SEB
will take a 5.9 billion Swedish crown ($715 million)
writedown in the first quarter, mainly due to reassessment of
its goodwill, the bank said in a press release on Tuesday.
Following a new business organisation the bank has decided
to take a 5.3 billion impairment, in accordance with IFRS
accounting rules.
"The impairment is of a technical nature as it is a function
of it being performed at business unit and geographical level,
and not the divisional level," the bank said in a press release.
The first quarter results will also include 600 million
one-off financial effects from restructuring activities in the
Baltic and German business and write-down of intangible IT
assets no longer in use.
The business outlook remains unchanged and the impact on the
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is marginal, according to the bank.
SEB made a operating profit of 20.9 billion Swedish crowns
in 2015.
($1 = 8.2531 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Susan Fenton)