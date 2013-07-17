* Regulator SEBI to get right to monitor calls, conduct
searches
* To regulate domestic 'chit fund' investment schemes
(Adds details of executive order)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 17 India will extend the
powers of the country's market regulator, allowing it to monitor
investors' call records and conduct searches at companies
suspected of wrongdoing, the cabinet said on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has long
sought the right to monitor phone call data without a court's
intervention to investigate claims of insider trading and
manipulation in the country's capital markets.
Under an executive order approved for issue by the cabinet,
SEBI would also be authorised to carry out searches at company
premises it suspects of wrongdoing, Heavy Industries Minister
Praful Patel told reporters.
Patel did not specify what would qualify as "wrongdoing" for
SEBI to be able to search property or access phone records. Data
records list details of phone conversations, including their
duration, but are not the same as wire taps.
SEBI was not available for comment.
The regulator first sought the authority to log phone calls
almost two years ago in response to growing instances of
manipulation on the country's stock markets and to check the
flow of untaxed money into the country.
The cabinet also approved amending the securities law to
give SEBI a mandate to regulate 'chit funds' - domestic credit
associations that draw their funding from individual and often
poor savers, many without regular bank accounts.
While chit funds are not illegal, loose regulations
governing such investment vehicles have been criticised for the
rampant rise in India of Ponzi or pyramid schemes, which rely on
ever increasing inflows of cash to pay the high rates of return
they offer.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty in NEW DELHI, Writing by Himank
Sharma in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair, John Stonestreet)