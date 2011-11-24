MUMBAI Nov 24 India's capital markets regulator on Thursday set a minimum allotment size of 50 million rupees ($1 million) for issuing shares in an initial public offer to "anchor" or cornerstone investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board also set a maximum number of anchor investors in a capital raising, it said in a statement, but did not give details.

SEBI said the minimum allotment size would make the concept more effective.

SEBI allowed anchor investors for initial public offerings in June 2009, aimed at improving issuers ability to sell the issue and to boost investor confidence. It allowed them to subscribe up to 30 percent of the quota for institutional investors.

Anchor investors are required to lock-in their holdings for a period of one month from the date of the share allotment.

In a separate decision, SEBI also set a maximum tenure of 12 months for warrants issued along with public issues or rights issues of securities. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)