MUMBAI, April 12 India will allocate unutilised limits for investments in federal and some corporate bonds to foreign institutional investors through an auction on April 23, the market regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said 26.13 billion rupees ($506.4 million) worth limits in government bonds and 45.47 billion rupees in some corporate bonds will be auctioned.

