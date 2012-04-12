BRIEF-Eros Now announces strategic partnership with Smartron
MUMBAI, April 12 India will allocate unutilised limits for investments in federal and some corporate bonds to foreign institutional investors through an auction on April 23, the market regulator said in a statement on Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India said 26.13 billion rupees ($506.4 million) worth limits in government bonds and 45.47 billion rupees in some corporate bonds will be auctioned.
($1=51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
