MUMBAI Aug 28 India's capital markets regulator
has asked stock exchanges and brokers to comply with a new set
of guidelines to avoid conflict of interest among market
participants, bringing its rules in line with international
standards.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked
financial market participants to put in place information
barriers to segregate the flow of information between different
departments and also establish an internal code of conduct for
their employees, among other things.
The guidelines, which are based on rules laid out by the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO),
were issued by SEBI to stock exchanges, intermediaries, clearing
corporations and depositories in a circular on Tuesday.
For the circular, click
SEBI's circular comes in the backdrop of the abrupt
suspension of trades by India's National Spot Exchange Limited
(NSEL).
Although SEBI does not itself regulate commodity bourses
such as NSEL, Financial Technologies (India) Ltd --
the owner of NSEL -- is also the promoter of the MCX-SX stock
exchange.
