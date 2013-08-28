MUMBAI Aug 28 India's capital markets regulator has asked stock exchanges and brokers to comply with a new set of guidelines to avoid conflict of interest among market participants, bringing its rules in line with international standards.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked financial market participants to put in place information barriers to segregate the flow of information between different departments and also establish an internal code of conduct for their employees, among other things.

The guidelines, which are based on rules laid out by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), were issued by SEBI to stock exchanges, intermediaries, clearing corporations and depositories in a circular on Tuesday.

SEBI's circular comes in the backdrop of the abrupt suspension of trades by India's National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL).

Although SEBI does not itself regulate commodity bourses such as NSEL, Financial Technologies (India) Ltd -- the owner of NSEL -- is also the promoter of the MCX-SX stock exchange. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)