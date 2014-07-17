Yahoo revenue rises 15.4 percent amid Verizon deal uncertainty
Yahoo Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, ahead of a proposed sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
MUMBAI Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) on Thursday issued draft rules for setting up infrastructure investment trusts that would allow companies to monetize their infrastructure projects.
Among the guidelines, the regulator proposed to allow infrastructure trusts to raise money either through a public issue or a private placement, with a minimum issue size of 2.5 billion rupees ($41.54 million).
SEBI has sought public comments on the draft rules by July 24. For the detailed guidelines, see bit.ly/1wzjUzm
India has ambitious plans to fix its creaky infrastructure which some analysts estimate would require an investment of $1 trillion over five years.
Earlier this month, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced tax incentives for REITs and infrastructure investment trusts in his budget address to attract foreign investment for the sector.
($1 = 60.1800 rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of other major currencies on Monday and global stock markets were shaky over investor concerns about protectionist rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1 percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.