A broker looks at his terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Securities and Exchange Board of India is having a relook at the entire process of raising funds via initial public offerings, its Chairman U.K. Sinha said on Wednesday.

The regulator said last month a probe revealed misuse or diversion of IPO proceeds, inadequate documentation and due diligence and possible trading violations on the day of listing of some IPOs.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)