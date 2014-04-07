Rupee notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday partially reversed curbs on dollar-rupee forward contracts that were imposed last year after the rupee hit record lows.

SEBI had doubled the margin requirement on the domestic dollar-rupee forward trades last year in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee.

The SEBI on Monday asked exchanges to restore the initial margins and extreme loss margin for dollar-rupee trades to pre July 8, 2013 levels from April 15.

The regulator had also imposed restrictions on total open interest on USD-INR trades, while the central bank had banned banks from proprietary trading in domestic currency futures and the exchange-traded options market.

Those restriction have not been reversed yet.

