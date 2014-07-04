By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 4
A 709 million euro-equivalent
($967.11 million) covenant-lite financing backing private equity
firms Montagu and Astorg's acquisition of French medical
diagnostics company Sebia has launched for syndication, banking
sources said on Friday.
Montagu and Astorg announced they would buy Sebia from
Cinven last month after entering exclusive negotiations.
The buyout firms are financing a 1.35 billion euro purchase
of Sebia with 50 percent equity and 50 percent debt, the banking
sources said.
Goldman Sachs and Nomura, which acted as exclusive advisers
to Astorg and Montagu in the M&A process, are leading the debt
financing which will be shown to investors at a bank meeting on
July 8, the banking sources said.
The financing includes a 500 million euro-equivalent,
seven-year first lien loan, of which 75 million euros will be
denominated in dollars and a 20 million euro, six-year revolving
credit facility. Both are guided to pay an interest margin of
350 basis points with a 1 percent Euribor/Libor floor, banking
sources said.
There is also a 189 million euro-equivalent second lien
loan, of which 100 million euros is denominated in dollars, the
banking sources said. The second lien loans have been provided
by a Goldman Sachs fund.
The deal totals around 7.3 times Sebia's earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
approximately 94 million euros and lender commitments are due
July 22.
The deal marks the second time Montagu has invested in
Sebia, after it sold the company to Cinven in 2010 for around
800 million euros.
Sebia, which sells its products to over 110 countries
worldwide, has increased its presence in the United States since
Cinven took over, with the region now accounting for 21 percent
of total revenue.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
