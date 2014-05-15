By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 Paul Beswick is planning to
leave his post as the top accountant at the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, sources familiar with the matter said
Thursday.
An announcement could come as early as Thursday afternoon,
the sources said.
Beswick has worked at the SEC since September 2007. He was
promoted to become the acting chief accountant in July 2012, and
named permanently to the role later that year.
In his time at the SEC, he has been deeply involved in
reviewing the pros and cons of a move from using U.S. accounting
standards to international standards, among other things.
His office also is in charge of overseeing the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board, the regulatory body that
polices auditors.
Prior to working at the SEC, Beswick was a partner with
Ernst & Young.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)