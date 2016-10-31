(Adds comment from PwC, context and more details)

By Suzanne Barlyn

Oct 31 A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) audit partner failed to scrutinize millions of dollars taken from a venture capital fund under the guise of "advanced management fees," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint on Monday.

The PwC partner, Adrian Beamish, based in San Jose, California, failed to determine whether an adviser to Burrill Life Sciences Capital Fund III was properly authorized to take the money, the SEC said.

Beamish will have an opportunity to rebut the agency's allegations at a hearing, the SEC said.

"Mr. Beamish will contest the SEC's charges with PwC's full support," a PwC spokeswoman said in a statement. "The payments to the fund manager challenged by the SEC were repeatedly and accurately disclosed, year after year, in financial statements provided by the fund to its highly sophisticated investors," the PwC spokeswoman said.

PwC was not charged in the case.

In March, the investment adviser's owner and principal, G. Steven Burrill, agreed to pay nearly $5.8 million to settle an SEC case in which the agency found that Burrill spent money from the fund to keep his other businesses afloat, travel on family vacations, and pay other personal expenses, according to the settlement.

Burrill, in settling, neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings.

The SEC's administrative proceedings against Beamish will determine whether he should be suspended from performing SEC-related work, such as auditing financial statements of publicly traded companies. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay and Steve Orlofsky)