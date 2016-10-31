(Adds comment from PwC, context and more details)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 31 A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
audit partner failed to scrutinize millions of dollars taken
from a venture capital fund under the guise of "advanced
management fees," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said in a complaint on Monday.
The PwC partner, Adrian Beamish, based in San Jose,
California, failed to determine whether an adviser to Burrill
Life Sciences Capital Fund III was properly authorized to take
the money, the SEC said.
Beamish will have an opportunity to rebut the agency's
allegations at a hearing, the SEC said.
"Mr. Beamish will contest the SEC's charges with PwC's full
support," a PwC spokeswoman said in a statement. "The payments
to the fund manager challenged by the SEC were repeatedly and
accurately disclosed, year after year, in financial statements
provided by the fund to its highly sophisticated investors," the
PwC spokeswoman said.
PwC was not charged in the case.
In March, the investment adviser's owner and principal, G.
Steven Burrill, agreed to pay nearly $5.8 million to settle an
SEC case in which the agency found that Burrill spent money
from the fund to keep his other businesses afloat, travel on
family vacations, and pay other personal expenses, according to
the settlement.
Burrill, in settling, neither admitted nor denied the SEC's
findings.
The SEC's administrative proceedings against Beamish will
determine whether he should be suspended from performing
SEC-related work, such as auditing financial statements of
publicly traded companies.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Andrew Hay and Steve
Orlofsky)