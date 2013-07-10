By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. regulators were poised
on Wednesday to lift a longtime ban on advertising for private
securities offerings, paving the way for hedge funds, private
equity funds and other asset managers to reach new investors
through television and the Internet.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's new advertising
rules will be attractive to smaller asset managers that until
now have had a hard time competing with bigger competitors to
reach new large institutional investors and wealthy individuals.
But big companies, such as large private equity firms Bain
Capital and Blackstone Group LP, could also take
advantage of the chance to use television ad campaigns.
"Lifting the ban will be a game changer in terms of
improving access to capital for smaller companies and raising
public visibility into financing activity," Cromwell Coulson,
chief executive officer of over-the-counter pink-sheet
marketplace operator OTC Markets Group, said in a statement late
Tuesday.
The SEC first proposed lifting the ban last year after
Congress mandated the change in a 2012 law known as the
Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The JOBS Act relaxes
securities regulations to help encourage small companies to go
public.
But the proposed SEC rule has languished amid a bitter
dispute between consumer advocates who fear lifting the ban will
expose investors to fraud and pro-business interests who believe
it will help spur small companies' growth and job creation.
Those divisions have also played out internally at the
agency, with Republican commissioners Daniel Gallagher and Troy
Paredes advocating for lifting the ban quickly, and Democratic
Commissioner Luis Aguilar urging it be completely rewritten to
include measures to keep investors safe.
Wednesday's public meeting signals that SEC Chair Mary Jo
White has the votes to get the measure over the finish line.
However, the lifting of the ban is still likely to generate
significant controversy among consumer protection groups and
state regulators.
In remarks prepared for Wednesday, Aguilar issued a strongly
worded dissent, saying the rule has fatal flaws because it does
not contain adequate protections for investors.
"I am disappointed and saddened by the reckless adoption" of
the rule, he said. "I want to encourage you to fight on behalf
of investors. They will need you now more than ever."
Knowing the rule will upset investor advocates, the SEC on
Wednesday also plans to take up two other measures.
First, it will adopt a longstanding rule required by the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform that would block felons and
other law breakers from pitching private investment deals to
unsophisticated customers.
The agency will also vote on a new proposal that contains a
raft of measures requiring firms offering private placements to
make numerous additional disclosures to regulators before they
can advertise the offering.