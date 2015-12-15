Dec 15 A Connecticut-based investment firm
placed more than $43 million of clients' funds in illiquid bonds
without disclosing that an affiliated company earned fees from
the securities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
on Tuesday.
Atlantic Asset Management LLC in Stamford, Connecticut,
invested the $43 million in dubious, illiquid bonds issued by a
Native American tribal corporation, the SEC said in a civil
lawsuit it filed against the firm in a Manhattan federal court.
Atlantic, however, did not tell its clients that the
investments would benefit individuals affiliated with a
part-owner of Atlantic's, BFG Socially Responsible Investments
Ltd, the SEC said. Atlantic did not disclose BFG's relation to
the firm in its public filings, said the SEC.
The case highlights the responsibilities of investment
advisers who register with the SEC to act as fiduciaries, or in
clients' best interests. Advisers can face scrutiny and
enforcement actions by the agency when they do not disclose
conflicts of interest that can lead to self-dealing.
An Atlantic representative did not immediately return a call
requesting comment. Efforts to reach BFG Socially Responsible
Investments were not successful on Tuesday.
Atlantic manages $11.2 billion in assets, according to an
SEC filing.
BFG often uses its position as part-owner to sway Atlantic's
investment decisions, the SEC said in its complaint. Atlantic's
now former chief investment officer, whom the SEC did not
identify, bought the tribal bonds at the behest of a BFG
representative.
The investment officer, whom BFG insisted that Atlantic
hire, was aware that a brokerage affiliated with BFG would earn
fees from the bonds, the SEC said.
BFG intended to use proceeds from the bond sale to buy an
annuity from another affiliated company, which that company
would then manage, the SEC said.
The total fees that BFG earned are unclear.
The Atlantic investment officer and a BFG officer were later
charged in an unrelated securities fraud, the SEC said.
Several Atlantic clients, upon learning of the bond
investments, have expressed concern about their value and
appropriateness for their portfolios, the SEC said. None of the
clients have been able to liquidate the bonds, the SEC said.
The SEC wants Atlantic to return proceeds it received
through its misconduct and is also seeking a restraining order
to halt ongoing misconduct, it said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)