July 12 A U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission judge has banned a radio host and investment adviser
from the securities industry after she protested the regulator's
enforcement case against her by ignoring it.
In a decision on Monday, SEC Administrative Law Judge (ALJ)
James Grimes also fined Dawn Bennett $600,000 and her
Washington, D.C.-based Bennett Group Financial Services LLC $2.9
million, and ordered them to give up $556,102 of gains.
Bennett's civil case has drawn extra attention because the
Chevy Chase, Maryland resident chose not to show up at her SEC
hearing in January, part of her unusual strategy in challenging
the regulator's use of in-house judges in enforcement cases.
The SEC had accused Bennett of using her weekly program
"Financial Myth Busting with Dawn Bennett" and other media from
2009 to 2011 to exaggerate her firm's assets under management
and investment performance, in order to attract and retain
clients.
"Bennett is not fit to remain in the industry in any
capacity," after working there for nearly three decades, Grimes
wrote in a 48-page decision.
The judge said her "numerous false statements" instilled a
false sense of trust among her investors and resulted in large
losses, while her "bald-faced lies" during the SEC probe
"further demonstrate her untrustworthiness and unfitness."
Bennett plans to appeal Grimes' decision to the full
commission, and if unsuccessful can ask a federal appeals court
to review her case.
Many defendants have said SEC administrative proceedings
have procedural advantages over federal courts that make it
easier for the regulator to win, and that the appointment
process for the judges is unconstitutional.
"We knew the ALJ would rule as he did when Ms. Bennett
declined to participate in the proceeding," Bennett's lawyer
Gregory Morvillo said in a statement. "She now begins the next
phase of the case, appealing the constitutionality of the ALJ
appointment process, as was her plan all along."
An SEC spokesman declined to comment.
Four federal appeals courts have said constitutional
challenges to SEC administrative proceedings cannot be pursued
in federal court until those proceedings have ended.
The SEC accused Bennett of claiming that her firm managed as
much as $2 billion though it never oversaw more than $407
million, and touting market-beating returns without revealing
they were based on a model portfolio and not actual performance.
On Wednesday, the three SEC commissioners will vote on
tweaks to rules governing in-house administrative proceedings.
The case is In re: Bennett Group Financial Services LLC et
al, SEC Administrative Proceeding No. 3-16801.
