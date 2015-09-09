Sept 9 A Washington, D.C., financial adviser used her paid radio program to "grossly" inflate the amount of assets her firm managed and exaggerate investment returns, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The SEC has filed civil fraud charges against Dawn Bennett, chief executive officer of Bennett Group Financial Services LLC. The agency said Bennett "falsely claimed" during at least 18 radio programs that she and the firm managed as much as $2 billion in assets, when they actually managed no more than $407 million.

"We don't believe there is a basis to these charges at all," said Bennett, who developed and hosted her own radio program entitled "Financial Myth Busting With Dawn Bennett."

No one has been harmed, she said. Bennett blamed the action on the SEC's "broken windows" policy, a 2013 initiative in which the agency pursues enforcement cases involving small violations as a way to deter broader misconduct.

The SEC said Bennett had made the statements, as well as some on the firm's Facebook page, between 2009 and 2011. At the time, the firm was a fledging business that was trying to increase its prestige so that it could attract new clients, the agency said.

Bennett will have an opportunity to refute the SEC's allegations during an administrative hearing.

The SEC also said Bennett overhyped the firm's investment returns, representing that they placed in the "top 1 percent" of firms worldwide, the SEC said. Bennett, however, did not disclose that she based the figure on a model investment portfolio and not returns for her actual customers, the SEC said.

Bennett also is accused of misrepresenting her firm's assets under management to a media organization that, as a result, included her in its rankings of "Top 100 Women Financial Advisors" and "2011 Top Advisors" in Washington. The SEC did not name the organization, but Reuters has identified it as Barron's.

A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co Inc, Barron's publisher, was not immediately available for comment.