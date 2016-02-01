Feb 1 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Monday is to wrap up its case against a financial
adviser who refuses to defend herself in the agency's in-house
enforcement proceeding, citing constitutional issues.
Dawn Bennett, chief executive officer of Bennett Group
Financial Services LLC., in Washington, DC, and her lawyers have
skipped the proceeding, which began last Wednesday and ends on
Monday, following testimony from a final SEC witness.
The SEC filed civil charges against Bennett last year
alleging that she used her paid radio program to grossly inflate
the amount of assets her firm managed and exaggerate investment
returns. Bennett has denied the allegations.
The unusual move by Bennett and her lawyers of not showing
up is part of their strategy to challenge the SEC's use of its
in-house courts in enforcement proceedings, her lawyers say.
Bennett sued the agency in a Maryland federal court in
October. Her lawsuit is among a growing number that have
challenged the constitutionality of how the SEC appoints its
administrative law judges.
Critics also say the proceedings deprive defendants of
protections they enjoy in federal court, such as the ability to
take depositions. They also say the SEC's judges, who are on the
agency's payroll, are biased toward the agency.
The SEC declined to comment.
Bennett's lawyers say she should not have to participate in
the proceeding until the federal court rules in her case. If she
did, she would take part in an unconstitutional proceeding and
risk defending herself twice: once in the current proceeding and
again after the court decides the constitutional issue in her
case.
Nonetheless, the plan to let SEC end its case without a word
in Bennett's defense has drawn barbs from lawyers who say it can
compound an already bad problem by leading to a judgment against
her.
"This is the biggest mistake that you can make," said
Columbia Law School professor John Coffee.
Bennett, however, could appeal such a judgment, raising the
same constitutional arguments. The strategy was "diligently
researched," said Gregory Morvillo, Bennett's New York-based
lawyer.
"We knew that there could be short-term difficult times, but
we're hoping for long-term victory," Morvillo said.
In December, Bennett failed to convince the federal court to
stay the SEC's proceeding. A federal appeals court and SEC
administrative law judge also denied Bennett an emergency stay
while the court weighs the constitutional questions.
The case is In the Matter of Bennett Group Financial
Services LLC and Dawn Bennett, Administrative Proceeding No.
3-16801.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)