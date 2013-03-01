March 1 The top U.S. securities regulator issued
a long-awaited request on Friday for information that could help
it determine whether to require beefed-up ethical standards for
retail brokerage firm advisers.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants data from
the securities industry and the public about potential costs and
benefits that could arise from changing standards of conduct
that apply to giving advice to customers, according to an agency
announcement.
At issue is a long-running controversy about the differences
in responsibilities toward clients for securities brokers, who
register with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA), and registered investment advisers (RIAs), another type
of financial adviser that is overseen by the SEC.
While RIAs must act as fiduciaries - that is, putting the
best interest of clients first at all times - brokers now need
only recommend securities that are "suitable" for clients, based
on factors such as risk tolerance and age. For example, they can
sell a product on which they earn a bigger commission if it
meets the criteria, even if an equivalent product is cheaper or
has a better performance track record.
The SEC is particularly interested in economic data and
other details that can help it determine the potential effects
for the industry and investors of changing existing standards,
according to the request. That could include everything from
information about how the two types of advisers assist investors
in determining the type of account to open as well as details
about the "nature and magnitude" of conflicts of interest among
both types of advisers.
Any changes could still be a long way off, even if the SEC
eventually decides to develop rules. The SEC, at that time,
could request even more information on a range of "complex
considerations" related to the proposal.
The SEC will collect responses for 120 days after its
request appears in the Federal Register, the U.S. government's
publication for many agency notices.
