May 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday announced fraud charges and an asset
freeze against a Connecticut venture capital executive
previously charged with insider trading, and now accused of
cheating his own clients out of tens of millions of dollars.
Iftikar Ahmed, 43, was accused of transferring $27.5 million
to himself at the expense of investors in funds run by his
former employer, Oak Investment Partners, where he had been a
general partner.
The SEC said Ahmed induced his Greenwich, Connecticut-based
firm into overpaying for investments in two Asian e-commerce
companies, and pocketing $20 million for himself.
It also said Ahmed induced Oak to pay I-Cubed Domains LLC
$7.5 million for its stake in a U.S. e-commerce company without
revealing that he and his wife controlled I-Cubed, which had
paid just $2 million for that same stake.
U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven,
Connecticut froze as much as $55.1 million of Ahmed's assets
last week. Her order was made public on Wednesday. The SEC wants
Ahmed to give up illegal gains and pay a civil fine.
Lawyers for Ahmed did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Last month, federal prosecutors in Boston criminally charged
Ahmed and his longtime friend Amit Kanodia with insider trading
in India-based Apollo Tyres Ltd's 2013 attempt to buy
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co based on tips from Kanodia's
wife, who was then Apollo's general counsel. The SEC brought
related civil charges.
In a statement on Wednesday, an Oak spokeswoman said the
firm reviewed investments in which Ahmed was directly involved
following his arrest, and has been helping authorities.
"These allegations are deeply disturbing and completely
contrary to our core value system," the spokeswoman said.
The SEC said Ahmed is a graduate of the Indian Institute of
Technology in New Delhi and Harvard Business School. He faces a
maximum 20 years in prison plus a $5 million fine in the
criminal case.
The new SEC case is SEC v. Ahmed et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Connecticut, No. 15-00675. The other cases
are U.S. v. Kanodia et al, U.S. District Court, District of
Massachusetts, No. 15-mj-02062; and SEC v. Kanodia et al, U.S.
District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 15-00479.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)