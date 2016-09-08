(Adds defendant's court appearance)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. prosecutors on Thursday
announced criminal fraud charges against two former American
Realty Capital Properties Inc executives stemming from a 2014
accounting scandal that wiped out roughly $4 billion of the real
estate investment trust's market value.
Former Chief Financial Officer Brian Block, 44, was charged
with six criminal counts, including securities fraud, conspiracy
and making false statements, according to U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in Manhattan.
Lisa McAlister, 52, a former chief accounting officer,
pleaded guilty on June 29 to four counts, including securities
fraud and conspiracy, and is cooperating, Bharara said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related
civil charges against both defendants, seeking fines and officer
and director bans.
Block was arrested on Thursday at his home in Hatfield,
Pennsylvania. He was released on $1 million bond after appearing
in the federal court in Philadelphia, prosecutors said.
"These charges against Brian Block are entirely
unwarranted," his lawyer Reid Weingarten said in a statement.
"He is completely innocent and will be exonerated in court."
McAlister's lawyer, Dwight Bostwick, declined to comment.
McAlister lives in Arlington, Massachusetts.
Now based in Phoenix and known as Vereit Inc,
American Realty was part of a commercial real estate empire
built by investor Nicholas Schorsch. Neither he nor Vereit was
accused of wrongdoing. A Vereit spokesman declined to comment.
The defendants were accused of scheming to manipulate
American Realty's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a key
financial metric, in the first half of 2014.
Authorities said Block concealed an AFFO calculation error
he had been warned about internally, and with McAlister in his
office plugged fake numbers into a spreadsheet later
incorporated into results reported to the public and the SEC.
The bogus data made it appear that American Realty met Wall
Street forecasts, when it had not, authorities said.
"Market investors are entitled to be told the truth from
publicly traded companies," Bharara said in a statement. "When
investors are lied to about material information, as is alleged
to have happened here, the perpetrators need to be investigated
and prosecuted."
American Realty shares plunged as much as 37 percent on Oct.
29, 2014 after the REIT said employees "intentionally" concealed
accounting errors that caused the AFFO overstatement. It also
said Block and McAlister had resigned the previous day.
The REIT later restated its results.
Another Schorsch business, brokerage RCS Capital, filed for
bankruptcy seven months ago as part of a plan to give lenders
control of its profitable Cetera investment advisory affiliate.
