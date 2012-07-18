WASHINGTON, July 18 An Amish fund struck a deferred prosecution deal with U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday over an offering memo that had allegedly not been updated for 15 years.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the non-profit fund, which sold securities to help fund mortgage and construction loans for Amish families in Ohio, immediately corrected problems with its disclosures to investors, thus earning lenient treatment.

The Amish Helping Fund, formed in 1995, funds its loans through investment contracts.

Although the SEC said the Amish fund broke federal securities laws with its stale disclosure, there was no evidence that any investors suffered undue harm.

It has about 3,500 investors, more than 1,200 borrowers and about $125 million in mortgage receivables.

"Cooperation provides real and substantial benefits for companies that respond appropriately to the discovery of wrongdoing in their ranks," said Robert Khuzami, director of the SEC's enforcement division.

"Here, the SEC acknowledged and rewarded AHF's cooperation because, among other things, it acted swiftly and completely in correcting the misleading statements provided to investors."

An attorney for the Amish Helping Fund could not be reached immediately for comment.

Since January 2010, the SEC has been trying to entice companies and individuals to cooperate in its investigations through the use of incentives such as deferred and non-prosecution agreements.

The SEC's first-ever deferred prosecution agreement occurred in May 2011 with steel pipe maker Tenaris, which settled allegations it had bribed Uzbekistan government officials to win business.