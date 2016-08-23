(Adds details about case)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Aug 23 Four private equity funds affiliated with
Apollo Global Management LLC struck a deal with U.S.
regulators on Tuesday to pay $52.7 million to settle charges
they misled fund investors about fees and a loan agreement.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Apollo, which
settled without admitting or denying the government's
allegations, was also charged with failing to supervise a senior
partner who charged personal expenses to the funds.
"Apollo seeks to act appropriately and in the best interest
of the funds it manages at all times," an Apollo spokesman said
in a statement. Apollo had enhanced its disclosure and
compliance related to the matters at issue "long before the SEC
inquiry began," the spokesman added.
Between at least 2011 and 2015, the SEC said that Apollo
advisers did not adequately disclose benefits they received by
speeding up the payment of fees paid to them by companies in the
funds' portfolios when those companies were sold or became the
subject of an initial public offering (IPO).
Those fees, which the Apollo advisers received in lump sum
amounts, reduced the value of those companies prior to their
sale or IPO. That, in turn, reduced the amounts available for
distribution to fund investors, the SEC said.
One of the Apollo advisers also misled investors by failing
to disclose certain details about interest payments made on a
$19 million loan to defer taxes on interest due to the adviser's
general partner and five Apollo funds, the SEC said. The conduct
occurred between 2008 and 2013.
Apollo also failed to supervise a former senior partner who
between 2010 and 2013, charged personal items and services to
the Apollo funds and its companies, the SEC said.
The SEC did not disclose the partner's name. Apollo
spokesmen also declined to do so.
The partner made up details to conceal his conduct, the SEC
said. His assistant reported him to Apollo's expense manager
after becoming suspicious.
Apollo verbally reprimanded the partner after he admitted to
charging personal expenses and reimbursed Apollo. Apollo
verbally reprimanded the partner again when more personal
expenses resurfaced in 2012, but did not impose further
discipline or supervision, the SEC said.
Later that year, Apollo conducted a firm-wide review of
expenses and, in 2013, a forensic review of the partner's
expenses which revealed even more problems. Apollo and the
partner, who reimbursed the firm yet again, entered a separation
agreement in 2014.
