Nov 14 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission does not have to release records about its
supervision of Wall Street's arbitration process to a group of
investors' lawyers, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit ends, at least for now, a long-running
battle about the public's right of access to documents about the
SEC's oversight over the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's arbitration system.
FINRA, the Wall Street industry-funded watchdog, runs the
arbitration forum where investors and brokerages must resolve
their legal disputes. The SEC oversees and examines FINRA, which
is a private organization.
At issue was whether an exemption to the Freedom of
Information Act should allow the SEC to keep certain records
about arbitration under seal. The court agreed that the SEC had
properly invoked the exemption, which protects information
contained in "examination reports" that federal agencies use to
regulate financial institutions, according to the opinion.
The FOIA gives the public access to federal agency records,
but it carves out exemptions. In 2010, the SEC claimed such an
exemption in turning down a request by the Public Investors
Arbitration Bar Association a group of lawyers whose members
represent investors in FINRA's arbitration system. PIABA lost
again after a second SEC review and filed a lawsuit against the
agency.
PIABA's president and lawyers representing the group were
not immediately available to comment. A spokeswoman for FINRA,
which was not a party to the suit, declined to comment.
PIABA wanted the documents, related to FINRA's process for
picking arbitrators and checking their backgrounds, as a matter
of transparency, it has said. Consumers are
"forced" into the process when signing agreements to open their
brokerage accounts and should know how FINRA determines who
hears their cases, PIABA says.
The group had argued, among other things, that the FOIA
exemption the SEC invoked should protect information related to
actual financial examinations and not "administrative
activities" such as oversight of FINRA's arbitration process.
The court, however, held that the exemption applies to documents
the SEC collects while "examining any organization the agency
regulates."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)