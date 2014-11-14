(Adds detail in 5th paragraph on judge's concurring opinion;
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 14 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission does not have to release records about its
supervision of Wall Street's arbitration process to a group of
investors' lawyers, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit is likely to end a long battle about public
access to documents related to SEC oversight of the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority's arbitration system.
FINRA, Wall Street's private watchdog, runs the arbitration
forum where investors and brokerages must resolve legal
disputes. The SEC oversees and examines FINRA.
At issue was whether an exemption to the Freedom of
Information Act should allow the SEC to keep certain records
about arbitration sealed. The court agreed that the SEC had
properly invoked the exemption, which protects information
contained in "examination reports" that federal agencies use to
regulate financial institutions, according to the decision.
Nonetheless, that exemption may be too broad for the U.S.
financial system and its regulators, which "frequently operate
under a haze of public distrust," wrote Judge Janice Brown, one
of three judges who heard the case, in a separate concurring
opinion.
The FOIA gives the public access to federal agency records,
but carves out exemptions. In 2010, the SEC claimed such an
exemption in turning down a request by the Public Investors
Arbitration Bar Association a group of lawyers whose members
represent investors in FINRA's arbitration system. PIABA lost
again after a second SEC review and sued the agency.
"We are disappointed in the result," said Jehan Patterson, a
lawyer for the litigation arm of Public Citizen, a consumer
rights group in Washington that represented PIABA. The group
agrees with Judge Brown's view on the exemption, Patterson said.
PIABA's president could not be reached for comment. A
spokeswoman for FINRA, which was not a party, declined to
comment.
PIABA wanted the documents, about FINRA's process for
picking arbitrators, as a matter of transparency, it has said.
Consumers are "forced" into arbitration when
signing agreements to open accounts and should know how FINRA
determines who hears cases, PIABA has said.
PIABA argued, among other things, that the FOIA exemption
the SEC invoked should protect information related to actual
financial examinations and not "administrative activities" such
as overseeing FINRA's arbitration process. The court held that
the exemption applies to documents the SEC collects while
"examining any organization the agency regulates."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)