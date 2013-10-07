By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Federal securities regulators
had warned of flaws in a U.S. Treasury draft report that could
lead to costly regulations on large asset managers, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Last week the Office of Financial Research released the
report, which found that activities of asset managers could pose
risks to the broader marketplace.
It sent shockwaves through the industry, because the
findings could encourage regulators to designate big asset
managers as "systemic" - a tag that brings tough capital
requirements and supervision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, however, had been
quietly advocating for major changes to the study for months,
according to the sources.
One of the SEC's chief concerns stems from an earlier draft
of the report that the agency felt exaggerated the riskiness of
the business. The SEC has also been concerned that the people
involved in the study lack a fundamental understanding of the
fund industry itself, these people said.
The Treasury's research arm failed to take a number of the
SEC's critical feedback into account, said the sources.
As a result, the SEC decided last week to issue the report
for public comment, in a move designed to give the industry a
way to vent, one person familiar with the matter said.
A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment.
Richard Berner, the director of the Office of Financial
Research, said he was not aware of any initial concerns by the
SEC during the drafting of the report, but added that his office
valued the feedback it received.
"We wanted to make sure we engaged with the SEC among
others, so we would incorporate any suggestions or concerns they
had about the report and make sure we got the facts right,"
Berner said in an interview with Reuters.
"I can't speak to any initial concerns because I don't
recall any such concerns explicitly being in our discussions
with the SEC. What I do recall is a mutual recognition that
asset managers are fundamentally different from other kinds of
financial services companies or activities...I don't think there
was any disagreement about that."
TURF BATTLE?
The SEC's decision to seek public comments on the
controversial report could lay the groundwork for a turf battle
between the SEC, the traditional regulator of mutual funds, and
the Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC.
The FSOC, which comprises the heads of the top financial
regulators including the SEC, asked the Office of Financial
Research to study the asset management industry to help inform
it about the selection of "systemic" firms.
Some of the country's largest asset managers, including
Blackrock Inc., Fidelity and Vanguard, have been
staunchly opposed to such a designation.
Most fund companies contend they are already heavily
regulated by the SEC and feel the FSOC should back off and let
the SEC do its job.
Some said they were taken aback by last week's report, which
found that "a certain combination of fund and firm level
activities within a large, complex firm or engagement by a
significant number of asset managers in riskier activities could
pose, amplify or transmit a threat to the financial system."
According to people familiar with the matter, the SEC has
been struggling to convince the Office of Financial Research to
change its report for months.
The first draft, which was circulated around the SEC earlier
this year, was deeply flawed, according to several people
familiar with the agency's thinking, because they said it
appeared to be written by people with limited understanding of
the industry.
The sources familiar with the SEC position said, for
example, that the Treasury researchers overstated risks that are
inherent and routine in securities investments. They also failed
to understand that when a fund buys shares, it is doing so with
investors' money - and is not typically putting its own capital
at risk.
"I think they are seeing more risk in the asset management
business than anyone at the SEC would recognize," one of those
people familiar with the SEC's thinking told Reuters.
INDUSTRY GEARS UP TO FIGHT
Industry sources say firms are gearing up to file critical
comment letters with the SEC about the Office of Financial
Research's asset management report.
"The report is misleading and inaccurate," on topics such as
sponsor report for mutual funds, said a spokesman for Federated
Investors Inc.
"Federated is ...considering whether to submit a comment
letter to the SEC."
Industry officials also say the report contains basic
factual errors about firms, such as their names, organizational
structure and assets under management, something that undermines
their confidence in the study.
They also say they have broader concerns about how the
report examines risk in the sector, claiming it views asset
managers through a banking regulatory lens and fails to
distinguish adequately between registered funds that are already
highly regulated versus unregistered funds that face less
regulatory oversight.
Berner acknowledges that there are data gaps about the asset
management industry, which is why he said his office had an
"open door policy" with trade groups and fund managers.
He said he reached out to all of the trade groups, plus a
few asset management firms.
However, he said he is proud of the final product and
disagrees that the report failed to distinguish differences
between the banking and asset management sectors.
"The truth is, we recognize and the council recognizes that
asset management activities in the industry are different from
banking activities and the banking industry," he said.
"And that is exactly why we were asked to do this report in
the first place."