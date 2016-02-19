WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White intends to wait until the agency
once again has a full five-member panel before moving forward to
appoint a new top audit watchdog, she said on Friday.
"The appointment/reappointment process is one that I think
should be left to the full commission," White told reporters on
the sidelines of the Practising Law Institute's annual "SEC
Speaks" conference.
There has been a growing controversy over the past year on
whom the SEC should tap to lead the Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board, a body created in the wake of the Enron scandal
to police corporate auditors.
The choice of a leader for the PCAOB will help determine the
fate of a variety of reforms that have been deliberated at the
PCAOB in recent years.
Current PCAOB Chairman James Doty, whose term expired last
fall, has championed those reforms.
Doty's regulatory agenda has been controversial. Some of the
ideas he has pushed for include cracking down on conflicts and
holding audit partners more accountable for their work.
His efforts have won him praise from consumer rights groups
but criticism from audit firms and many Republicans in Congress.
The issue has also divided the SEC.
Last fall, Reuters reported that the SEC was considering
three possible candidates for chairman - Doty, PCAOB board
member Lewis Ferguson and William Duhnke, the Republican staff
director and general counsel for the Senate Banking Committee.
SEC commissioners at the time were at loggerheads over who
should be selected.
The challenge of getting a consensus has only since grown
more difficult after Republican Commissioner Daniel Gallagher
and Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar stepped down late last
year.
Now only three SEC commissioners remain. Kara Stein is a
Democrat; Mike Piwowar, a Republican; and White, an independent.
President Barack Obama last fall nominated two new SEC
commissioners to replace Gallagher and Aguilar, but the Senate
Banking Committee has not held a confirmation hearing. When the
Senate will act on the nominations is unclear.
Until the SEC is back to a full five-member commission,
White said, the PCAOB will continue with business as usual.
"Chairman Doty and the PCAOB board and staff are carrying out
their duties and critical missions without missing a beat,"
White said.
