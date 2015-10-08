NEW YORK Oct 8 Fourteen advocacy groups have
asked U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo
White to disqualify herself from selecting the government's top
audit regulatory official, saying she has a potential conflict
of interest involving her husband.
In a letter on Thursday, groups including MoveOn.org, Public
Citizens and the Center for Effective Government said a decision
on who will head the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
creates at least the appearance of a conflict because her
husband John White, a partner with law firm Cravath, Swaine &
Moore, serves on a PCAOB advisory group.
Thursday's letter adds to a growing controversy over the
selection of the head of the PCAOB, created in 2002 to police
public company auditors in the wake of accounting scandals at
Enron and WorldCom.
Current chairman Jim Doty, whose term expires this month, is
backed for reappointment by a number of investor advocates but
has drawn criticism from business groups after pushing for major
auditing reforms.
An SEC spokesperson said an SEC ethics officer approved
White's participation in selecting a PCAOB chair after
determining it did not pose a conflict. John White could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Doty is eligible for another four-year term but the SEC has
also been considering two replacements, current PCAOB board
member Lewis Ferguson and William Duhnke, Republican staff
director and general counsel for the Senate Banking Committee.
Thursday's letter said John White's position on the PCAOB's
standing advisory group has helped his role as a lawyer with
Cravath, where he heads the corporate governance and board
advisory practice. He was director of the SEC's division of
corporation finance from 2006 to 2008, prior to his wife's
appointment as commissioner in 2013.
Members of the PCAOB advisory group are not paid, but the
letter said the position could affect the Whites' family income
because Cravath benefits from access to the audit regulator. The
firm referred to John White's PCAOB position in its marketing
materials, and its clients could include businesses that want
Doty pushed aside, the letter said.
A spokesman for Cravath could not immediately be reached for
comment. A spokeswoman for the PCAOB declined comment.
