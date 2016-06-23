June 23 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
unit will pay $415 million and admit to wrongdoing to settle
charges that it misused customer cash to generate profits and
failed to safeguard their securities from creditors, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
An SEC investigation found that Merrill Lynch violated the
SEC's "Customer Protection Rule" by misusing customer cash that
rightfully should have been deposited in a reserve account.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)