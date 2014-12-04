By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON Dec 4 A top U.S. regulator praised
the structure of a regulatory waiver granted last month to Bank
of America Corp, saying the tougher conditions imposed
on the bank may help deter repeat offenses.
Securities and Exchange Commission Democratic member Kara
Stein said such conditions as requiring the bank to hire an
independent compliance consultant if it wants to keep selling
shares in private deals will help "focus and empower" company
management to change the corporate culture.
"This approach represents a breakthrough in the commission's
method of handling waivers, and I hope to see more of this and
other thoughtful approaches in the future," Stein said.
Stein made her comments in a speech on Thursday at the
Consumer Federation of America's financial services conference.
Bank of America is the latest bank to get stuck in the
middle of a tussle among the SEC's five commissioners over
agency policy for when corporate lawbreakers should be granted
certain regulatory waivers.
Earlier this summer, the bank reached a record $16.65
billion settlement with the U.S. government over charges it had
misled investors who bought troubled mortgage-backed securities
that soured during the financial crisis.
The settlement triggered a number of SEC "bad actor" rules
that automatically disqualify companies and individuals from
participating in certain activities, such as raising private
capital or acting as an investment adviser.
The SEC can opt to grant waivers to companies showing good
cause why they should not have the privileges revoked.
Stein and SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, another Democrat,
have been pushing the agency in recent months to stop granting
full-blown waivers to banks that break the law, saying the banks
will have no incentive to stop behaving badly.
Stein first went public in April with a scathing dissent
over another type of waiver that was granted to the Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc after one of its units pleaded
guilty to manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate.
In her speech on Thursday, Stein Bank of America's limited
conditional waiver differed from other types because it imposed
more obligations on the bank.
In addition to hiring a consultant, it requires the
consultant to study the bank's compliance, make recommendations
and present them to the SEC and bank management.
