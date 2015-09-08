NEW YORK, Sept 8 Two Bankrate Inc
officials were sued on Tuesday by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission over an alleged fraudulent scheme to boost
results in the second quarter of 2012 by artificially inflating
revenue and understating expenses.
The SEC sued Edward DiMaria, who was Bankrate's chief
financial officer at the time, and Matthew Gamsey, who was
Bankrate's director of accounting and a vice president.
Bankrate is a financial services company known for its
personal finance website, Bankrate.com.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)