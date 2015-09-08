(Adds Justice Department declining to comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Bankrate Inc agreed to
pay $15 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charges that it engaged in accounting fraud to ensure
that its financial results met analyst expectations.
The SEC also sued former Chief Financial Officer Edward
DiMaria and former director of accounting Matthew Gamsey, and
reached a $180,045 settlement with former vice president of
finance Hyunjin Lerner.
Bankrate is a New York-based consumer financial information
provider known for its Bankrate.com and CreditCards.com
websites.
The SEC accused the company and the finance officials of
scheming to boost revenue and understate expenses to meet
analyst targets for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization for the second quarter of 2012.
Court papers detail how DiMaria allegedly threatened to "rip
(the) head off" Bankrate's top credit card executive if $500,000
of improper revenue was not booked, and Gamsey said DiMaria was
"treading on very thin ice" in trying to justify the booking.
The SEC said Bankrate posted artificially inflated results
on July 31, 2012, causing its share price to rise 10.2 percent
the next day. It said DiMaria soon sold $2 million of company
stock at inflated prices, and that Lerner also sold some stock.
Bankrate pursued "a form of earnings management that is
pernicious and highly problematic," SEC enforcement director
Andrew Ceresney said on a conference call.
The company and Lerner did not admit wrongdoing, and
Bankrate said it reserved funds for the accord in its current
quarter.
Bankrate previously said the U.S. Department of Justice was
also investigating matters that were the subject of the SEC
probe. Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr declined to
comment.
In afternoon trading, Bankrate shares were up 47 cents, or
4.6 percent, at $10.74. They rose after the SEC accord was
announced.
Lawyers for DiMaria and Gamsey said their clients will
defend against the SEC charges.
Barry Berke, a lawyer for DiMaria, said: "At all times,
Edward DiMaria worked diligently and in good faith to make sure
that Bankrate's financial reporting accurately reflected the
company's performance."
Gamsey's lawyer Robert Knuts said: "Matt Gamsey did nothing
wrong by raising concerns early in the financial reporting
process about some accounting entries that were immaterial to
Bankrate's financial statements."
Lerner's lawyer Lawrence Iason declined to comment.
In another SEC accounting settlement announced on Tuesday,
sports nutrition company MusclePharm Corp agreed to
pay $700,000 over charges including its alleged failure to
disclose nearly a half-million dollars of executive perks.
