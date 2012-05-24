WASHINGTON May 24 A former top enforcement official in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Texas office has been barred from appearing before the agency for one year for violating conflict-of-interest rules.

The SEC said on Thursday that Spencer Barasch worked for the Stanford Group Co, the company led by convicted Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford, despite federal ethics rules that banned him from doing so. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Gary Hill)