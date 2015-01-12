Jan 12 BATS Global Markets said on Monday it
agreed to pay a record $14 million penalty to settle charges
that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge Holdings gave
advantages to certain high-frequency trading firms.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Direct
Edge, prior to its merger with BATS a year ago, had selectively
disclosed information about how firms can advantageously place
orders on its markets. BATS did not accept or deny any
wrongdoing.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio)