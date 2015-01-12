(Adds quote from whistleblower against Direct Edge)
By John McCrank
Jan 12 Exchange operator BATS Global Markets
said on Monday it agreed to pay a record $14 million penalty to
settle charges that two exchanges formerly owned by Direct Edge
Holdings gave advantages to certain high-frequency trading
firms.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Direct
Edge, prior to its merger with BATS a year ago, selectively
disclosed information about how firms can advantageously place
certain orders on its markets.
BATS did not accept or deny any wrongdoing. The No. 2 U.S.
stock market operator said the SEC had also concluded a separate
investigation into the development of order types on the legacy
BATS exchanges without taking any action.
Exchanges are required under federal securities laws to
obtain SEC approval for rules governing how buy and sell orders
are matched and to comply with those rules.
Direct Edge did not properly describe in its rules how
certain order types were functioning, said Andrew Ceresney,
Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.
"They also gave information about order types only to some
members, including certain high-frequency trading firms, that
provided input about how the orders would operate," he said.
While the SEC found nothing wrong with the order types
themselves, the regulator said they presented "significant risk"
to firms that did not understand how to use them.
Haim Bodek, a former trader who said his firm was hurt by
the lack of disclosure by Direct Edge and who filed to collect
an award from the SEC as a whistleblower in 2011, said the SEC
fine was "quite vindicating for me."
Bodek's lawyer, Shayne Stevenson of Hagens Berman in
Seattle, said it could take months for his client to learn if
and how much he might collect as the SEC must post a notice to
allow anyone who claims a right to the award to step forward.
Previously, the largest penalty ever levied against a stock
exchange was $10 million on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc in May
2013 to settle civil charges stemming from mistakes made during
Facebook Inc's initial public offering in 2012.
BATS runs four U.S. stock exchanges, an options exchange and
the biggest pan-European stock market.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Additional reporting by
Herbert Lash; Editing by David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)