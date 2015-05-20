May 20 BHP Billiton has agreed to pay $25 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that it improperly sponsored the attendance of foreign government officials at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused BHP of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a U.S. anti-bribery law, by enabling foreign government officials to attend the Olympics while they were in position to help the company on other matters.

BHP neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle the civil charges. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)