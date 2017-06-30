U.S. regulator files fraud charges in Bitcoin, office space investment schemes

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it filed fraud charges against the founder of a purported Bitcoin platform and a chain of co-working spaces located in former bars and restaurants, alleging he bilked investors in both companies.

Renwick Haddow, a British citizen living in New York, allegedly set up an unregistered broker-dealer firm to sell securities in Bitcoin Store Inc and Bar Works Inc, the SEC said in a statement. Haddow allegedly diverted funds raised by the broker-dealer for the Bitcoin Store, and sent more than $4 million from the Bar Works bank accounts to one or more accounts in Mauritius and $1 million to one or more accounts in Morocco, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)