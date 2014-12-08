WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. securities regulators on
Monday ordered the operator of a stock exchange, which allowed
clients to use Bitcoin to trade in certain securities, to pay
$68,000 to resolve claims that he did not register the
exchanges.
Ethan Burnside and his company BTC Trading Corp operated two
online exchanges through which account holders could buy, sell
and trade securities of companies in the virtual currency
business between 2012 and 2013, the Securities and Exchange
Commission said.
Burnside and BTC neither admitted nor denied the charges.
Burnside agreed to be barred from the securities industry
but will be able to reapply after two years. His lawyer could
not be immediately reached for comment.
The exchanges had solicited more than 10,000 users who had
opened online accounts and executed more than 425,000 traders,
the SEC said.
The settlement requires Burnside to pay $58,387 in profits
and interest, and a penalty of $10,000.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)